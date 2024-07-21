BJD criticises Odisha BJP government for renaming Biju Patnaik Sports Award

BHUBANESWAR: In a significant move, the BJP government in Odisha has renamed the Biju Patnaik Sports Award to Odisha Rajya Krida Samman.

Taking serious exception to the decision, the Opposition BJD alleged that the renaming undermined the legacy of a leader who significantly contributed to the promotion of sports and youth development in Odisha.

The Biju Patnaik Sports Award, instituted in 2001-2002 to honour the legacy of former chief minister Biju Patnaik, was intended to recognise his exceptional contributions in the field of sports. The number of categories on which the award is presented was upgraded from four to eight and the prize money hiked considerably by the previous BJD government.

The regional party said the change of name, announced by the BJP government, without any enhancement in cash reward is an attempt to distance the award from its historical roots. Terming it as an act of political opportunism and an insult to late Biju Patnaik, former minister and senior BJD leader Arun Sahoo said.

“The renaming could diminish the award’s historical context. The state government should not take any such step that will hurt the people of Odisha,” he told mediapersons.