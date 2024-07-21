Seven more needles removed from 19-year-old sorcery victim’s skull in Odisha

SAMBALPUR: A day after doctors at VIMSAR, Burla removed 70 needles from the skull of a sorcery victim from Balangir, the team of neurosurgeons retrieved another seven needles during a follow-up surgery on Saturday.

Director of VIMSAR, Bhabagrahi Rath said, “So far, 77 needles have been retrieved from the girl’s head in two surgeries. Fortunately, the needles have not caused any bone injuries but there are soft tissue injuries on her head. She is now under observation and we will check her for other problems due to which she had to go to the sorcerer. It will be premature to assume that the problem was psychological. We will treat her only after a thorough diagnosis.”

He further said, "The girl was referred from Balangir to VIMSAR because of pain and risk of infection. But she is out of danger now and will remain in post-operative care for around a week."