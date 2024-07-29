Scanty rainfall worry for farmers of Sambalpur

SAMBALPUR: The much-anticipated monsoon has disappointed the farmers in the district which has recorded scanty rainfall hampering the process of kharif cultivation. While the below-average rainfall this monsoon has slowed down agricultural activities in the district, the farmers are apprehensive about the possibilities of a low yield this season.

Of the nine blocks in the district, except Dhankauda and Maneswar, the rest seven blocks are dependent on rainfall for irrigation during the kharif season. Though a few lift-irrigation projects are functioning in some parts of the district, more than 70 per cent of agricultural land are still deprived of irrigation and often witness drought-like situation.

In the ensuing kharif season, while 1,93,300 hectare of land is going to be cultivated with different crops and vegetables, as much as 1,05,800 hectare will be cultivated with paddy in the district. Due to inadequate rainfall in June and July so far, the farmers are already running behind their planned schedule. The situation is even more grave in the Rairakhol and Kuchinda areas of the district.