Scanty rainfall worry for farmers of Sambalpur

SAMBALPUR: The much-anticipated monsoon has disappointed the farmers in the district which has recorded scanty rainfall hampering the process of kharif cultivation. While the below-average rainfall this monsoon has slowed down agricultural activities in the district, the farmers are apprehensive about the possibilities of a low yield this season.
Of the nine blocks in the district, except Dhankauda and Maneswar, the rest seven blocks are dependent on rainfall for irrigation during the kharif season. Though a few lift-irrigation projects are functioning in some parts of the district, more than 70 per cent of agricultural land are still deprived of irrigation and often witness drought-like situation.
In the ensuing kharif season, while 1,93,300 hectare of land is going to be cultivated with different crops and vegetables, as much as 1,05,800 hectare will be cultivated with paddy in the district. Due to inadequate rainfall in June and July so far, the farmers are already running behind their planned schedule. The situation is even more grave in the Rairakhol and Kuchinda areas of the district.
Reportedly, while Sambalpur usually records an average rainfall of 217 mm, this year the district has recorded 164.54 mm rainfall in June. Similarly, though the normal average rainfall in the district is 402 mm in the month of July, until Tuesday, Sambalpur has recorded 204.76 mm rainfall. While the district is experiencing a scattered rainfall, there are no predictions of good rainfall in the coming days too which has pushed farmers into distress.
A farmer of Kuchinda, Biswanath Sahu said, “We are in a state of uncertainty due to the current situation. A target has been set to cultivate 10, 170 hectare of land in Kuchinda with paddy. But around one-fourth of the land is still lying barren. In other areas the farmers have not been able to carry out transplantation.” The deficit rainfall would ultimately impact the harvest, he said adding, Nuakhai is also coming up in less than two months. “It is almost a drought like situation here and in several parts of the district,” Sahu said in a despondent tone.
The other blocks too are facing a similar situation. Under such circumstances, the farmers are expecting the government to review the situation and announce a support to help them deal with loss in case any calamity arises.