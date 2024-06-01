Odisha confirms nine sunstroke deaths, 81 other cases under scrutiny

BHUBANESWAR: The Odisha government on Saturday confirmed the deaths of nine persons due to sunstroke so far, while the investigation into 81 more casualties suspected to be linked to heat-related illness is currently underway.

According to a report from the Office of the Special Relief Commissioner (SRC), the government has received information about 96 cases of suspected sunstroke deaths during the current summer season.

Out of those, 54 suspected cases were reported from seven districts since Friday.

The districts were Bolangir (20 cases), Sambalpur (15), Jharsuguda (six), Keonjhar (four), Sonepur (six), Sundargarh (two) and Balasore (one).

As per the report, nine sunstroke death cases have been confirmed so far, of which three deaths were reported in the last 48 hours.

During the investigation, the government also found that six deaths were not due to sunstroke.

A joint investigation is underway for the remaining 81 death cases, the report said.

Meanwhile, Odisha chief secretary Pradeep Kumar Jena and SRC Satyabrata Sahu on Saturday took a heatwave review meeting with all district collectors except Mayurbhanj, Balasore, Bhadrak, Kendrapara, Jajpur, Jagatsinghpur, Puri and Cuttack.