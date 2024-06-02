Odisha: Young and hopeful, first-time voters voted for a better future

At least 29,501 first timers were added to the voters’ list in Kendrapara district this time. Political parties were banking on youngsters who attended meetings and participated in rallies, said Dhiren Sahoo, a senior BJD leader and former chairman of Kendrapara municipality.

Anshumani Sahoo (19) of Santoshi area in Kendrapara town said it was with enthusiasm and excitement that she left for the polling booth, a 15 minute walk from her house. “I stood in queue for 45 minutes and cast my vote. This is my first brush with the voting process. I am excited after casting my vote for the first time in my life,” said the student of Kendrapara Autonomous College.

In Mayurbhanj, Rekha Singh is on cloud after exercising her franchise for the first time. The 19-year-old’s father Ramchandra Singh, a native of Laxmipur village in Mayurbhanj’s Bangiriposi Assembly constituency accompanied her to booth no 217 at Jambani government primary school where she cast her vote.

Describing her experience, Rekha, a Plus Two second year Arts student said four days back, Siba Mohanta, the booth-level officer gave her a voter information slip while encouraging her to exercise her franchise.

“I have been excited since then at the prospect of exercising my right to vote as a citizen of India,” she said.