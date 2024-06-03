Severe heatwave: Odisha records 45 heatstroke deaths in 24 hours, Nation-wide toll surpasses 200

BHUBANESWAR: Odisha recorded 45 more suspected heatstroke deaths in the last 24 hours taking the death toll in the State to 141 on Sunday.

The western districts continued to remain the epicentre even as the state continued to bear the brunt of the blistering conditions.

According to the Special Relief Commissioner’s (SRC) office, a total of 99 deaths were reported in the last 72 hours.

Of the fatalities in the last three days, 20 have been confirmed by collectors of various districts based on postmortem and joint inquiry reports. It has been ascertained two cases were not due to sunstroke.

“During this summer, reports of 141 alleged sunstroke deaths have been reported from various districts. So far, 26 deaths have been confirmed due to sunstroke while eight were caused by other reasons,” said the SRC’s office.

Around 107 alleged cases are pending inquiry at the district-level.

Meanwhile, the met office said heatwave is likely to persist in Odisha for two more days. Heatwave condition is expected to occur in parts of Bargarh, Balangir, Kalahandi, Nuapada and Sonepur districts on Monday.

Similarly, heatwave is likely to prevail in Bargarh, Balangir, Kalahandi, Nuapada, Sonepur and Sambalpur districts on Tuesday.

Slight relief is expected from Wednesday onwards as the met office has not forecast heatwave condition in the state for the subsequent four days. However, hot and humid weather is expected to prevail in a few districts on Wednesday and Thursday.