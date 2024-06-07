Slow procurement, monsoon worry for farmers of Odisha's Bargarh

BARGARH: The slow pace of rabi paddy procurement due to elections has farmers of Bargarh worried. The farmers are concerned about arrival of monsoon as thousands of bags of paddy are lying unsold under open sky in market yards across the district.

As monsoon is expected to arrive in Odisha in a few days, farmers are apprehensive their produce will get damaged and with it their months of hard work and investment. For the ongoing rabi season, 85,304 farmers have registered to sell their paddy across 294 market yards and PACS besides 50 self-help groups. While the procurement began from May 10, till now around 71,78,045 bags of paddy have been lifted from different market yards. The farmers claim thousands of bags have already been dumped at the market yards but are lying unsold. On an average 5,000 bags of paddy are lying unsold at major market yards like the one at Attabira.

As if this was not enough, agents of rice millers have started exploiting the farmers. Sensing panic among farmers who are ready with their harvest or have already dumped their produce, the agents are offering to purchase the paddy after deduction of 2-3 kg per quintal on the pretext of quality. They are also adding to the farmers’ fears that rain may damage their produce.