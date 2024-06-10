BJP government's oath taking in Odisha shifts to June 12

BHUBANESWAR : The swearing-in ceremony of the first BJP government in Odisha has been deferred from June 10 to June 12.

State BJP spokesperson Sajjan Sharma said the oath taking ceremony had to be rescheduled in view of the pressing commitments of Prime Minister Narendra Modi in the next two days. The prime minister has to attend several important meetings on June 10 and 11.

Modi will attend the swearing-in of Chandrababu Naidu in Andhra Pradesh on the same day before coming to Bhubaneswar to take part in installation of the new government here. The time of the oath-taking has been fixed at 8.35 pm. The prime minister is also set to hold a roadshow from Jayadev Vihar to the venue at Janata Maidan. However, there is still no clarity on the chief minister's face in Odisha. Party sources said the BJP Parliamentary board is likely to meet on Monday to select the person to lead the state. The first meeting of the BJP legislators will be held on June 11 to elect their leader.