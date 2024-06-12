Jual Oram faces uphill task of fulfilling aspirations of his constituency

Jual had sanctioned 12 new Eklavya Model Residential Schools (EMRSs) for the remaining 12 tribal-dominated blocks of Sundargarh in 2018-19. However, five years hence, only four schools have reached advanced stage of construction while the rest eight are nowhere in sight. Earlier, Jual had blamed the then BJD government for deliberately delaying setting up of EMRSs to promote Odisha Adarsha Vidyalayas (OAVs). On the other hand, the state government had attributed the delay in necessary approval by Jual’s ministry.

Social activist Bimal Bisi said Jual will need to ensure that the Talcher-Bimlagarh new rail line project is completed within the revised target of March, 2026. Owing to land issues, the project of national significance has been facing inordinate delays amid concerns of cost overrun. He said the minister has to ensure expeditious takeover of Rourkela airport by the Airports Authority of India (AAI). Just before the polls this year, the then Civil Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya M Scindia had promised Jual that the airport which is being managed by SAIL at present will be handed over to AAI.