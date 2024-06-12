Mass drug administration campaign in Odisha to prevent lymphatic filariasis in August

SAMBALPUR: The Sambalpur district administration is gearing up for a Mass Drug Administration (MDA) campaign to prevent lymphatic filariasis, scheduled from August 10 to August 19. A coordination meeting of the task force, chaired by Sambalpur collector Akshay Sunil Agrawal, was held late on Monday to plan the campaign’s implementation.

The district’s strategy involves a two-pronged approach: preventive chemotherapy through the annual MDA to interrupt disease transmission, and morbidity management and disability prevention to alleviate suffering among affected individuals. Drugs will be administered at doorsteps, fixed sites, or drug depots, primarily by ASHAs.

Mobile teams will handle administration in schools, offices, industries, prisons, and other special locations. Each drug administrator will cover a population of 250, with houses and individuals marked after consumption. Additionally, the task force addressed strategies for malaria and dengue prevention.

The meeting also reviewed the district’s malaria epidemiology from 2016 to 2023. Notably, in 2016, 1,43,248 tests resulted in 12,046 confirmed cases and one death. By 2023, testing numbers rose to 1,43,852 with 161 confirmed cases and no deaths recorded from 2017 to May 2024. In 2024, up to May 24, 59,084 tests yielded six cases, with no fatalities.