No-flying zone, traffic restrictions for Odisha CM's swearing-in event

BHUBANESWAR: As Chief Minister designate Mohan Charan Majhi is set to take oath with his council of ministers on Wednesday, the entire stretch from Biju Patnaik International Airport (BPIA) till Janata Maidan has been declared a no-flying zone.
With Prime Minister Narendra Modi to attend the swearing-in ceremony, a blanket of security cover has been thrown across the capital where 67 platoons of police force will remain deployed.
The prime minister will arrive at BPIA at 2.10 pm and then leave for the Raj Bhavan. He is scheduled to reach Janata Maidan at 4.45 pm to attend the oath-taking ceremony of the new chief minister. Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and CMs of several BJP-ruled states are expected to remain present.
Police Commissioner Sanjeeb Panda, an IG rank officer and two DIGs will supervise the police arrangements made to ensure the event passes off smoothly and the VVIP movement is not affected.
“For the safety and security of the VVIPs, police will be deployed on the route to Janata Maidan, important crossings, high rise buildings and the venue,” said Police Commissioner Panda. All the areas have been frisked, anti-sabotage checking carried out and venue covered under CCTV surveillance. Control rooms are functioning at BPIA, Raj Bhavan and Janata Maidan.
Police are also conducting checking at hotels, dhabas and other places to keep a vigil on anti-social elements. This apart, check posts have been set up near all the entry points of Bhubaneswar.
At least 13 DCP/SP/additional IG rank officers, 18 deputy commandants/additional deputy commandants, 58 assistant commandants/DSPs/ACPs, 94 inspectors, 312 sub-inspectors/assistant sub-inspectors, 258 havildars and 94 constables will be deployed to maintain law and order. Two special tactical units will also be engaged during the swearing-in ceremony.
Police also issued a traffic advisory and imposed restriction on vehicular movement between Jaydev Vihar and Nalco Square from 2 pm to 7 pm or till the event is over.
Vehicles will also not be allowed to ply on the lanes connecting the road between Jaydev Vihar and Nalco Square during the period, said the police.
As part of cultural events at the Janata Maidan venue, Odissi, Sambalpuri, Dhemsa and Chhau dance forms will be staged by artists.