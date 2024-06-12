No-flying zone, traffic restrictions for Odisha CM's swearing-in event

BHUBANESWAR: As Chief Minister designate Mohan Charan Majhi is set to take oath with his council of ministers on Wednesday, the entire stretch from Biju Patnaik International Airport (BPIA) till Janata Maidan has been declared a no-flying zone.

With Prime Minister Narendra Modi to attend the swearing-in ceremony, a blanket of security cover has been thrown across the capital where 67 platoons of police force will remain deployed.

The prime minister will arrive at BPIA at 2.10 pm and then leave for the Raj Bhavan. He is scheduled to reach Janata Maidan at 4.45 pm to attend the oath-taking ceremony of the new chief minister. Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and CMs of several BJP-ruled states are expected to remain present.