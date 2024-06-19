No fresh violence reported in Balasore, curfew continues

BHUBANESWAR: An uneasy calm prevailed in Odisha's Balasore on Wednesday, 48 hours after a clash broke out between two communities over alleged animal slaughter. Curfew continued to be in force in Balasore town on Wednesday with no reports of any untoward incident.

Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi took stock of the situation on Wednesday morning in a meeting with DGP Arun Kumar Sarangi. Meanwhile, Balasore Collector Ashish Thakare said that prohibitory order is being strictly enforced and over 30 people detained for curfew violation.

"The situation is under control and a close vigil is being kept to ensure fresh violence does not erupt in the coastal town. All the thoroughfares in Balasore connecting with the town's main road (OT Road) will remain closed for public until normalcy returns," he said.

Sources said the district administration will hold a meeting in the evening to discuss if the prohibitory orders should be extended or not. Prohibitory orders might be relaxed for a few hours on Thursday as Balasore is limping back to normalcy, said official sources.

On the day, one company of Central Armed Police Forces (CAPF) reached Balasore and carried out flag marches. "The situation is under control and a close vigil is being kept to avoid any further untoward incident. Two more companies of CAPF are expected to arrive by evening," said ADG Law and Order, Sanjay Kumar.

Business establishments as well as private and government-run institutions remained shut while entry points to Balasore town were sealed. Internet service remains suspended to control the flare-up and social media shut down.