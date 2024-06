BHUBANESWAR: Hours after an Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) official announced that Ratna Bhandar of the Srimandir will be opened on July 8, the Odisha government on Wednesday stepped in to clarify that it has not received any proposal to this effect from the managing committee of the Shree Jagannath Temple yet.

Law Minister Prithiviraj Harichandan said no such decision has been taken either by the temple’s Chhatisha Nijog or the state government.

A Law department press release soon followed, stating, “No proposal from Shree Jagannath Temple managing committee regarding opening of Ratna Bhandar has been received by the government today. If any such proposal is received by the government in the future, necessary action will be taken.”

Controversy started when ASI superintending archaeologist Dibishida Gadnayak made the gaffe before the media after attending the meeting of the managing committee of the temple at Puri. The meeting, chaired by Puri Gajapati Dibyasingha Deb, was to take stock of the preparations for conduct of the Snana Purnima. Gadnayak told mediapersons that it was decided in the meeting to open the temple treasury on July 8 after Rath Yatra.

However, SJTA chief administrator Vir Vikram Yadav said the 12-member panel under the chairmanship of Justice Arijit Pasayat, former judge of the Supreme Court, will meet and take a call on the modalities required for opening of the treasury during Rath Yatra. “The modalities will be sent to the state government and it will decide when to open the Ratna Bhandar,” he added.