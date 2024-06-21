Odisha: Three Chhattisgarh militias surrender before Malkangiri SP

MALKANGIRI: In a jolt to outlawed CPI (Maoist) , three of its active militias from the South Bastar Division in Chhattisgarh surrendered before Malkangiri SP Nitesh Wadhwani at the district police headquarters on Thursday.

The ultras, Deva Madvi (18), Adama Madkami (24) and Muka Sodi (25) are natives of Entapad village within Chintagumpha police limits in Sukma district of Chhattisgarh.

Deva had joined CPI (Maoist) Gram Rakshya Dala under Konta area committee of South Bastar Division in 2020 and worked as a courier boy delivering rations to the outfit. Muka had joined Konta area committee in 2018 and Adma in 2019, the district police headquarters stated in a press release. Adma was involved in various activities like extortion, planting of IEDs and attacks on police camps. All of them had left Gram Rakshya Dala after setting up of the CRPF camp at Dabakonta in Chhattisgarh.

In another incident, troops of 142 Battalion of BSF during an extensive combing operation in Bhejangiwada reserve forest near Dulagandi village along Odisha -Andhra Pradesh border unearthed a Maoist dump within the rock cavities of a hill feature.