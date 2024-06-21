Odisha: Three Chhattisgarh militias surrender before Malkangiri SP

MALKANGIRI: In a jolt to outlawed CPI (Maoist) , three of its active militias from the South Bastar Division in Chhattisgarh surrendered before Malkangiri SP Nitesh Wadhwani at the district police headquarters on Thursday.
The ultras, Deva Madvi (18), Adama Madkami (24) and Muka Sodi (25) are natives of Entapad village within Chintagumpha police limits in Sukma district of Chhattisgarh.
Deva had joined CPI (Maoist) Gram Rakshya Dala under Konta area committee of South Bastar Division in 2020 and worked as a courier boy delivering rations to the outfit. Muka had joined Konta area committee in 2018 and Adma in 2019, the district police headquarters stated in a press release. Adma was involved in various activities like extortion, planting of IEDs and attacks on police camps. All of them had left Gram Rakshya Dala after setting up of the CRPF camp at Dabakonta in Chhattisgarh.
In another incident, troops of 142 Battalion of BSF during an extensive combing operation in Bhejangiwada reserve forest near Dulagandi village along Odisha -Andhra Pradesh border unearthed a Maoist dump within the rock cavities of a hill feature.
The personnel recovered several arms and other items from the dump including three SBML guns, one SBML barrel, four electric detonators, 98 gelatin sticks, two directional mines (improvised), one solar plate, three LPG cylinders, saline and medicine bottles.
Bhejangiwada reserve forest area has long been a Maoist stronghold, with cadres and sympathisers using the area for their survival. The Maoist outfits keep IEDs, IED making materials and arms etc in isolated places to target security forces operating in the area. The BSF is actively operating in Malkangiri district and extensively dominating the area while enhancing sense of security among locals.