Odisha government urges civic bodies to prepare for monsoon flooding

BHUBANESWAR: With the southwest monsoon set to advance to all districts in the next three-four days, the state government has asked all the civic bodies to keep their action plan ready to tackle urban flooding and waterlogging in their respective jurisdictions.

In view of the drowning of a 10 year-old-boy in a drain in the state capital four days back and many such incidents reported from urban areas in the past, the NACs, municipalities and municipal corporations have been asked by the Housing and Urban Development department to ensure 100 per cent verification of all drains and machine holes and take measures to prevent such mishaps.

Damaged and uncovered drains usually are not visible during overflowing storm water leading to accidents as well as fatal mishaps. All drains and machine holes need to be checked to ensure they are covered, the department said.

According to H&UD officials, the ULBs are also required to take up joint verification with drainage divisions and MI divisions of Water Resources department to ensure desilting and repair of all clogged and chocked drainage channels. They have also been asked to intensify eviction wherever there is encroachment of drainage channels and obstruction to free flow of storm water as well as waste water. “The same should be demolished and channels should be kept obstruction free,” the department instructed.

Similarly, the civic bodies are also required to identify vulnerable waterlogging areas and low-lying areas and make appropriate arrangements for proper and faster discharge of water from the spot. All ULBs will have to ready their unified command and control centre headed by the commissioner or executive officer and with members from other line departments to manage the waterlogging.

The government has asked civic bodies to involve elected representatives of ward committees in their areas.