BHUBANESWAR: Fifteen years after their bitter break-up, the Biju Janata Dal (BJD) and the BJP have almost stitched up the second innings of their alliance in Odisha.

While the deal is reported to have been finalised at the top leadership levels of the two parties, a formal announcement is yet to be made. But, it is only a matter of time, sources said.

On Wednesday, the day after Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit to the state had given ample indications of the speculations over the tie-up becoming a reality, both the parties engaged in hectic discussions with their respective leaders - BJD in Bhubaneswar and BJP at New Delhi - to formalise the partnership.

The BJD summoned its MPs and MLAs to Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik’s residence Naveen Niwas and after four hours of meeting, the regional party issued a cleverly-worded statement which said it will do everything in the greater interest of Odisha as well as its people.

“An extensive discussion was held under the leadership of BJD president and Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik with the senior leaders of the party today regarding the strategy of the upcoming Lok Sabha and Vidhan Sabha elections. In the discussions, it was resolved that since by 2036, Odisha will complete 100 years of its statehood and BJD and Hon’ble CM have major milestones to achieve by this time, therefore the Biju Janata Dal will do everything towards this in the greater interests of people of Odisha and the State,” the statement from the regional party read.