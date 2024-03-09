Orissa HC seeks list of state govt officials over contempt of its order

CUTTACK: The Orissa High Court has directed the chief secretary and the chairman of Cuttack Development Authority (CDA) to furnish the list of officials who were supposed to carry out an order for return of acquired land to the owner over six years back.

The court said the names of the officials were required for initiating suo motu contempt proceedings for non-compliance of an order issued on January 15, 2018. The direction was issued on Tuesday while hearing a petition filed by Abhay Charan Jena in 2001.

Jena’s land was acquired by the state government for being handed over to CDA. Later as CDA decided the land was not required, it was supposed to be returned to the petitioner. But in the period in between, the land was encroached upon and the petition languished for 17 years.

On January 15, 2018, the high court directed the secretary of Housing and Urban Development department to take necessary steps for physical verification and survey of the acquired land in question especially with regard to unauthorised illegal occupation and how the same can be returned to the petitioner, as the CDA did not require the same. But the order has not been complied with till date.