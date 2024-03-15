BJD tightlipped as usual over alliance after meeting with Odisha CM

BHUBANESWAR: The suspense over the alliance between BJD and BJP is far from over as leaders from the regional party remained tightlipped over the issue after a meeting of the senior leaders and district observers presided over by Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik at the Naveen Niwas on Thursday.

Senior vice-president of BJD Debi Prasad Mishra told mediapersons the chief minister reviewed the poll preparedness of the party in all 147 Assembly and 21 Lok Sabha seats. Observers of 30 districts were asked to furnish details of the constituencies under their jurisdiction. They presented their reports on the general and Assembly elections in the state, he said.

Mishra’s statement, is being seen as a message to the saffron party camp that the BJD is prepared to fight it alone in all the 147 Assembly and 21 Lok Sabha seats.

A senior leader told The New Indian Express that by keeping away from any direct comment on the proposed alliance with the BJP, Mishra has articulated the leadership’s stand that the blame should not be laid on the regional outfit if the talks ultimately fail.