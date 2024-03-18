LS polls: Politically significant Kendrapara sees aspirants lobby in Bhubaneswar

KENDRAPARA: In Kendrapara, political leaders have started lobbying at the highest levels of their respective parties, vying for nominations for the seven Assembly seats and the prestigious Kendrapara Lok Sabha constituency.

While both the BJP and BJD have remained mum on the alliance, aspirants from all three major parties have intensified efforts in Bhubaneswar to get a ticket.

Expressing optimism, a BJP leader from the district, on condition of anonymity, said that despite not securing any seats in the 2019 polls, the party’s diligent groundwork positions them favourably this time.

Similarly, a BJD leader of the district, unwilling to be named, said Kendrapara remains a stronghold of BJD and compromising on any seat will not be in the party’s interests.

Of the seven Assembly seats under Kendrapara Lok Sabha constituency, Kendrapara, Rajnagar, Patkura, Mahakalapada and Aul lie within Kendrapara district, while Mahanga and Salipur are in Cuttack district - reflecting the district’s political significance.