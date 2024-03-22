Veteran BJD leader and former Odisha minister Damodar Rout passes away at 81

BHUBANESWAR: Veteran Biju Janata Dal (BJD) leader and former Minister Damodar Rout passed away at a private hospital in Bhubaneswar on Friday morning. He was 81.

A seven-time MLA Rout was suffering from chronic kidney disease. He had suffered a brain stroke while being shifted to the private hospital from Capital Hospital following breathing issues on March 18. His condition deteriorated and he was almost brain dead on Thursday.

His son and Paradip MLA Sambit Routray said the former minister breathed last at about 5.30 am.

His body will be taken to his constituencies Paradip and Balikuda-Erasama from where he fought elections before being cremated, he said.

Rout is survived by his son and daughter Pritinanda Routray, who is a corporator in Bhubaneswar municipal corporation. His wife Snehalata had predeceased in 2019.

The popular leader had quit his job as a veterinary doctor to join politics in 1970s. He was among some prominent leaders mentored by former chief minister legendary Biju Patnaik. He was one of the founding members of BJD that was formed after the demise of Patnaik in 1997.