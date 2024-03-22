Veteran BJD leader and former Odisha minister Damodar Rout passes away at 81

BHUBANESWAR: Veteran Biju Janata Dal (BJD) leader and former Minister Damodar Rout passed away at a private hospital in Bhubaneswar on Friday morning. He was 81.
A seven-time MLA Rout was suffering from chronic kidney disease. He had suffered a brain stroke while being shifted to the private hospital from Capital Hospital following breathing issues on March 18. His condition deteriorated and he was almost brain dead on Thursday.
His son and Paradip MLA Sambit Routray said the former minister breathed last at about 5.30 am.
His body will be taken to his constituencies Paradip and Balikuda-Erasama from where he fought elections before being cremated, he said.
Rout is survived by his son and daughter Pritinanda Routray, who is a corporator in Bhubaneswar municipal corporation. His wife Snehalata had predeceased in 2019.
The popular leader had quit his job as a veterinary doctor to join politics in 1970s. He was among some prominent leaders mentored by former chief minister legendary Biju Patnaik. He was one of the founding members of BJD that was formed after the demise of Patnaik in 1997.
Rout was first elected to the legislative assembly from Balikuda-Erasama in 1977 on a Janata Dal ticket. He won from the same seat in 1980 as a member of Janata Dal (Secular) and again in 1990 on Janata Dal ticket. He was an MLA from BJD in 2000, 2004, 2009 and 2014. He won five times from Erasama and twice from Paradip.
Rout was a minister in several occasions in Nilamani Routray, Biju Patnaik and Naveen Patnaik governments. He held portfolios of Information and Public Relations, Panchayati Raj, Women and Child Development, Agriculture and Farmers' Empowerment, Co-operations, Fisheries and Animal Husbandry, Culture, Health and Family Welfare, MSME and Public Enterprises.
The witty politician had also quoted controversy several times and was expelled from the BJD for alleged anti-party activities in 2017. He had then formed his own political outfit Biju Samatakranti Dal along with former Union minister Brajakishore Tripathy in 2018.
As The party didn't succeed, Rout joined BJP and contested the 2019 Assembly elections from Balikuda-Erasama only to finish at third position. His expulsion from BJD was revoked in January this year.
Condolences poured in from various quarters after his death news spread. People from various walks of life including ministers, MLAs and MPs paid tributes to the popular leader at his Unit-VI residence.
Odisha Governor Raghubar Das, Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik and Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan expressed grief over the demise of Rout.
"I am saddened to learn about the demise of senior BJD leader and former minister Damodar Rout. This is an irreparable loss to Odisha politics. His work for the betterment of people will always be remembered. May his soul rest in peace. My condolences to the bereaved family members," Naveen Patnaik wrote in Odia on X.