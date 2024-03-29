Guessing game on over BJD candidates for 3 Assly seats of Cuttack

CUTTACK: Even as the BJD has repeated its candidates for six Assembly segments under Cuttack district, a guessing game has started over its candidates for the remaining three seats. The party has repeated candidates for Choudwar-Cuttack, Athagarh, Banki, Cuttack Sadar, Niali and Badamba Assembly segments.

Sources said after the failure of the alliance talks with the BJP, the BJD based on a report of its internal survey had learnt about dissidence and fall in its popularity in the six seats prompting it to play safe by repeating the candidates. Hence while sitting MLAs Souvik Biswal, Ranendra Pratap Swain, Devi Ranjan Tripathy, Chandra Sarathi Behera, Pramod Mallik and Debi Prasad Mishra have been renominated from the six seats, a decision is yet to be taken on Cuttack-Barabati, Salipur and Mahanga.

After former Barabati-Cuttack MLA Debashish Samantaray was sent to Rajya Sabha, the party is searching for a new face for the Assembly constituency. While Cuttack Municipal Corporation (CMC) mayor Subhas Singh is lobbying for a ticket, the party is yet to take a decision on Mahanga MLA Pratap Jena who has been drawn into a legal battle over the Mahanga double murder case.