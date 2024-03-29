Odisha: CHSE plans curriculum-based digital content for Class XI, XII

BHUBANESWAR: After providing online question bank to Plus II students last year, the Council of Higher Secondary Education (CHSE) has now planned to create e-content of syllabus for both Class XI and XII students to promote blended learning.

An official from the Council said the initiative, for which proposal has already been received in February, apart from allowing easy access to syllabus, will make classroom teaching adapt to the technological changes by not restricting it to only chalk and talk. It will also provide opportunity to the students for self-assessment through online test.

Sources said the Council is working on comprehensive digital content of different subjects covering the complete curriculum of higher secondary classes for schools affiliated to it. The subjects are physics, chemistry, mathematics, biology, accountancy, business mathematics, history, political science, business studies and management, cost accounting, education, logic, psychology, sociology, home science, IT, computer science, tourism and hospitality, language subjects and more.

The e-content repository will be stored in the CHSE website and used by the teachers and students for learning purpose. They will include HD videos in different formats such as MP4, MOV, AVI, OGG etc that support playing across all viewing devices. Short subject -based videos of 10 to 30 minutes will be created. Subject-related animated videos have also been planned. Similarly, the content will have audio files, images and graphics as well as text files related syllabus and text books. Focus will on creation of digital assessment content as well as model question papers, sources said. Students and other stakeholders who will be able to use the content after registering themselves will be allowed to choose one subject and one class at a time.