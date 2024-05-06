BJP contesting polls not to sit in Oppn but to form govt: JP Nadda

BHUBANESWAR: National BJP president JP Nadda on Sunday lambasted the Naveen Patnaik government for not fulfilling several promises made to people in the last 24 years. The BJD has failed to fulfil its many promises while corruption, bribery and theft have become commonplace in the state, he said.

“Sadly, income of the farmers of Odisha is one of the lowest in the country as they are not receiving fair price for their crops. Water is not reaching to their farmland as the government could not keep its promise of providing irrigation to at least 35 per cent of the cultivable land in each block,” he said.

He said Odisha has the dubious distinction of the highest rate of migration and the term ‘Dadan’ resonates in every household, indicating the extent of migration in the state. The state government seems unconcerned about the reasons behind migration and does not have any plan or programme to check it.

Launching a scathing attack on the BJD government for the poor law and order situation, Nadda said, “I say with great pain that violence against women has increased significantly and the state currently tops the list for crimes against women. BJD leaders are directly or indirectly involved in cases of violence against women including rape and murder. Crime has surged exponentially and approximately 45 BJD MLAs are directly or indirectly implicated in these incidents.”