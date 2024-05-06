Opposition leaders only work for self-interest, says 5T chairman Pandian

BHUBANESWAR: 5T chairman and BJD leader VK Pandian on Sunday lashed out at the Opposition political parties for giving importance to their interest rather than working for the welfare of the people.

In a day-long marathon campaign at Birmaharajpur, Boudh, Sonepur and Nayagarh, the 5T chairman said that Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik believes in service of people unlike the Opposition political parties who work only for their own interest. In the 11th day of his election campaign, Pandian said that Opposition leaders make big promises during election time, but vanish when polls are over.

Addressing the people at Boudh, Pandian said, conch is the symbol of Odisha’s development. The BJD has dedicated itself for the welfare of the people, he said and added that the state government has upgraded Boudh from an NAC to municipality and has also given NAC status to Purunakatak town of the district. Steps have been taken for renovation of temples, maths and other religious places as well, he said.

At Birmaharajpur, the 5T chairman said the chief minister believes in more work and less talking. Work on Rs 3,000 crore LI project is going on, he said and added that Ulunda, Subalaya and Birmaharajpur has been given NAC status.

At Kantamal and Nayagarh, Pandian said that the chief minister always implements what he promises. He said that the state government has sanctioned Rs 925 crore for in-stream reservoir at Khairmal and also released Rs 200 crore for a barrage on Mahanadi river at Khadang.

Pandian urged the people at all these places to vote for BJD candidates, one for Assembly and another for Lok Sabha to take Odisha further on the path of development.