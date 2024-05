BHUBANESWAR: Even as BJP on Sunday released its poll manifesto for Odisha, BJD claimed people of the state still believe in Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik as the saffron party has a record of not fulfilling its promises.

5T chairman and BJD leader VK Pandian said the BJP had released manifestoes in 2014 and 2019 too but people did not believe in the saffron party and reposed their faith in the chief minister because he walks the talk.

Referring to BJP’s promise of doubling the minimum support price (MSP) on paddy in the 2014 manifesto, Pandian said everybody is waiting for the last 10 years for them to implement it. On the BJP’s promise to increase MSP to Rs 3,000 per quintal, Pandian asked what was the Centre doing for the last 10 years.

Pandian said the BJP in 2014 had promised to create two crore jobs every year. “In 10 years, 20 crore jobs would have been created and Odisha’s share would have been 80 lakh jobs. A member of every alternate family in the state would have got a job if the BJP had fulfilled its promise. This is the kind of gap in the promises made by them and what they delivered,” he said.