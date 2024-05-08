BJP has plans to break BJD, after elections: V K Pandian

BHUBANESWAR: BJD leader and Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik's close aide V K Pandian on Wednesday alleged that the opposition BJP is not fighting elections in Odisha to win polls but to increase its seat number with an intention to break the Biju Janata Dal after elections.

This was stated by the bureaucrat turned politician while meeting a group of television channel journalists at Gopalpur in Ganjam district on Wednesday.

"They (BJP) had a slogan of securing 120 assembly seats in 2014 but failed. I do not know their target for 2019. But, for 2024, they have been fighting elections to win 50/60 seats and aim to break BJD after the elections. This is their poll strategy," Pandian told journalists.

Claiming that the BJP was not fighting elections to form government in Odisha, Pandian said: "I openly say that this (breaking BJD) is their internal strategy as they have done in Maharashtra, Karnataka and Madhya Pradesh."

Asserting that the BJP's plan will not succeed, Pandian said many people from the national level are coming for campaigning in the state, but the people of Odisha have no trust on them.

"Naveen Babu is the trust of the people," he said.