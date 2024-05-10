Amid measles scare, 5% children in Odisha found to have missed vaccination

BHUBANESWAR: Amid the measles and rubella (MR) scare in Nabarangpur district, a new study revealed, at least five per cent children in Odisha who were eligible for measles vaccination had missed the recommended double-dose.

The joint study by the immunisation division of the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, Banaras Hindu University and Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation claimed that Odisha is among the lowest in zero-dose cases.

While the MR vaccination was introduced in 2018, the study analysed data of children aged two to three years, collected through the National Family Health Survey (NFHS-5) in 2019-21.Expressing concerns that measles zero-dose children pose a significant obstacle to achieving the elimination goals, the researchers attributed the vaccination gap and disruptions to the Covid-19 pandemic. Tamil Nadu, Odisha and Himachal Pradesh are some of the states where the zero-dose cases are around five per cent or less as compared to the national average of 11.5 per cent.

Director of Family Welfare Dr Bijay Panigrahy said the MR vaccination was taken up in the state in mission mode last year with three rounds of intensified Mission Indradhanush (IMI) 5.0 drive to cover all those who missed the shots. “We have a better coverage rate. If required, we can plan one more round to achieve the elimination goal as planned by the Centre,” he said.