Education, jobs: BJP promises for Odisha evoke mixed response

BHUBANESWAR: WHEN BJP released its manifesto for Odisha earlier this week, it promised ‘double development’ by the ‘double engine’ government in the state.
The manifesto has received mixed reactions with some terming it as ‘development-centric’ and others pointing out that certain promises are already being implemented in the state by the BJD government, particularly in the sectors of education and employment at the grassroots.
For women’s development, the party has assured to launch a new Subhadra Yojana under which, every woman would get a cash voucher of Rs 50,000 which she can encash over two years. “This voucher will be very helpful for all women from poor socioeconomic background who struggle to eke out a living or have to depend on private money lenders to meet small financial needs during emergencies,” said Mahesweta Barik, a sanitation worker in the city. This apart, the BJP has also promised to create 25 ‘lakhpati didis’ in Odisha by 2027 by opening industrial clusters for every 500 SHGs. “Again, a new move that would further develop the SHG movement in the state,” said Bharati Mallick, an SHG worker.
Educationist RN Panda said, the saffron party’s promise of providing legal, medical and engineering courses in Odia language is commendable. It is a vital step as it would remove the language barriers for students who have pursued school and college education in the regional language but dream of studying law, medicine and engineering from popular colleges that teach the subjects in English.
“Besides, the promise of capacity building of existing teachers is much-needed,” he said while emphasising on the strong educational base of teachers. He also voiced concern about the neglected government schools as far as infrastructure is concerned. On BJP’s promise of introducing AI (artificial intelligence) teachers ‘Vidya’ in such schools, he said the role of human teachers is irreplaceable. “AI cannot understand the emotions and needs of the students,” said the educationist who is a former principal of BJB Junior College.
As far as employment is concerned, the party has assured of recruitment to 1.5 vacant government posts and development the state into a robust manufacturing hub with focus on IT/ITES, automobiles, EV, semiconductor through the ‘Make in Odisha’ scheme besides, facilitating entrepreneurial initiatives of SC and ST youths.
City-based youths Raj Swarup Hansraj and Mohak Ranjan Beuria said while Centre’s ‘Make-in-India’ movement is driving public interest in local products thereby leading to job creation, the state’s ‘Make-in-Odisha’ drive is already bolstering local employment and equipping youths with industry skills. “State’s efforts through ‘Make in Odisha’ have also enhanced job prospects for marginalised groups,” Mohak said.
Like Mohak, an SHG member Padmalaya Mohanty acknowledges the employment surge due to the ‘Make-in-Odisha’ initiative. She highlighted the schemes like Mission Shakti and Millet Mission, which have empowered grassroots communities and fostered economic growth through targeted interventions.