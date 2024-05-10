Education, jobs: BJP promises for Odisha evoke mixed response

The manifesto has received mixed reactions with some terming it as ‘development-centric’ and others pointing out that certain promises are already being implemented in the state by the BJD government, particularly in the sectors of education and employment at the grassroots.

For women’s development, the party has assured to launch a new Subhadra Yojana under which, every woman would get a cash voucher of Rs 50,000 which she can encash over two years. “This voucher will be very helpful for all women from poor socioeconomic background who struggle to eke out a living or have to depend on private money lenders to meet small financial needs during emergencies,” said Mahesweta Barik, a sanitation worker in the city. This apart, the BJP has also promised to create 25 ‘lakhpati didis’ in Odisha by 2027 by opening industrial clusters for every 500 SHGs. “Again, a new move that would further develop the SHG movement in the state,” said Bharati Mallick, an SHG worker.

Educationist RN Panda said, the saffron party’s promise of providing legal, medical and engineering courses in Odia language is commendable. It is a vital step as it would remove the language barriers for students who have pursued school and college education in the regional language but dream of studying law, medicine and engineering from popular colleges that teach the subjects in English.