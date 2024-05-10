Stage set for PM’s grand roadshow in Bhubaneswar on May 10

BHUBANESWAR: Excitement has gripped state BJP and the people as the stage is set for Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s grand roadshow in the capital city on Friday evening.

With only a day left for the mega event, senior leaders of the party on Thursday carried out multiple rounds of meetings at the party headquarters here to ensure proper coordination and a seamless and unforgettable experience for those attending it on the Janpath road.

After reaching Bhubaneswar on Friday evening, PM Modi will participate in the mega roadshow and will directly meet people in the capital city, said BJP state unit vice-president Golak Mohapatra.

Mohapatra said the roadshow will start from the party headquarters near Ram Mandir and culminate at Vahi Vihar square. Grand arrangements are being made by the saffron party to welcome the prime minister to the city. The roadshow will have glimpses of Odia art, culture and tradition. While welcome arches of Konark-wheel, Khandagiri and other such monuments will be installed, source said around 150 women wearing Pasapalli saree will also take part in the roadshow.

Local residents are also abuzz with anticipation and waiting eagerly for the opportunity to catch a glimpse of the prime minister. Many of them have planned to welcome the PM through traditional dance. “The prime minister’s roadshow fills us with optimism. It’s not everyday that we get a chance to see him. I wasn’t even an eligible voter during his last roadshow in Bhubaneswar in 2019,” said Deepak Sahu, a first-time voter.