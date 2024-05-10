Stage set for PM’s grand roadshow in Bhubaneswar on May 10

BHUBANESWAR: Excitement has gripped state BJP and the people as the stage is set for Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s grand roadshow in the capital city on Friday evening.
With only a day left for the mega event, senior leaders of the party on Thursday carried out multiple rounds of meetings at the party headquarters here to ensure proper coordination and a seamless and unforgettable experience for those attending it on the Janpath road.
After reaching Bhubaneswar on Friday evening, PM Modi will participate in the mega roadshow and will directly meet people in the capital city, said BJP state unit vice-president Golak Mohapatra.
Mohapatra said the roadshow will start from the party headquarters near Ram Mandir and culminate at Vahi Vihar square. Grand arrangements are being made by the saffron party to welcome the prime minister to the city. The roadshow will have glimpses of Odia art, culture and tradition. While welcome arches of Konark-wheel, Khandagiri and other such monuments will be installed, source said around 150 women wearing Pasapalli saree will also take part in the roadshow.
Local residents are also abuzz with anticipation and waiting eagerly for the opportunity to catch a glimpse of the prime minister. Many of them have planned to welcome the PM through traditional dance. “The prime minister’s roadshow fills us with optimism. It’s not everyday that we get a chance to see him. I wasn’t even an eligible voter during his last roadshow in Bhubaneswar in 2019,” said Deepak Sahu, a first-time voter.
“It’s not just about politics. It is also about a sense of our participation in democracy. As there is a state-wide debate over ‘Odia Asmita’, we are eagerly waiting to take part in the roadshow and make our voices heard,” said Nirod Mohapatra, another resident.
After the roadshow, party officials said the prime minister will make a night halt at Raj Bhawan. The next day he will address three public rallies - first in Kandhamal at 9.30 am, second in Balangir at 11.30 am and third in Bargarh at 1 pm.
“The 2.5km roadshow will be a historic one. The prime minister who had covered two Lok Sabhas earlier, will now cover three more Lok Sabha constituencies. This is a clear indication that, Odisha is in focus of the BJP. PM’s marathon public meetings is also a clear indication of the people’s support for BJP in the state this time,” Mohapatra said.
Bhubaneswar MP and BJP candidate from the seat Aparajita Sarangi appealed people to join the roadshow in Bhubaneswar-Central Assembly segement in large numbers and extend support to the party in forming its government in the state. She also attacked the BJD government in the state for failing to take the state forward in its 25 years of rule.