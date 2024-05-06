I have come to invite you to the oath-taking ceremony of the first BJP govt in Odisha: Modi

BHUBANESWAR: Exuding confidence in his party, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday said at an election rally at Berhampur, that he has come to invite the people of Odisha for the swearing in ceremony of the state's first BJP government which will be held in the state capital Bhubaneswar on June 10.
Addressing a mammoth election rally at Kanisi, in the outskirts of Berhampur city, during the first leg of his campaign in the state, Modi said that two Yagnas (special worship) are being performed in Odisha - one for making a strong government for the country and the other for a BJP led government in Odisha.
"I have come here to seek blessings from all of you. Today, if Ramlalla is sitting in the grand temple in Ayodhya, it's because of the power of your vote," he said.
"Take it from me. June 4 is clearly written as the expiry date of the BJD government," Modi said to rapturous clappings from the crowd.
Launching a tirade against the past governments in the state, the Prime Minister said, it was the Congress who ruled for around 50 years, and BJD for around 25 years. But everyone has seen what happened during their rule.
Targeting the Naveen Patnaik government for keeping the state underdeveloped, the PM said, "Odisha has plenty of water, fertile land, mineral resources and a vast sea coast. Still, the people of this 'rich' Odisha remain poor. Who is responsible for this sin? The answer is Congress and BJD."
"I am working to increase the maritime potential of Odisha, and our focus is on strengthening the coastal economy of the state. Ensuring prosperity for fishermen is of paramount importance for us," he added.
The BJP has proudly given the highest post in the country to the daughter of Odisha, Droupadi Murmu. Undoubtedly, it is a matter of pride for every person living in this state.
"It is my good fortune that President Droupadi Murmu Ji keeps updating me about the areas in Odisha that need special attention of the central government. I feel that I would be able to do the best for Odisha under the guidance of Droupadi Murmu Ji," he added.
In a frontal attack on the BJD government, for appropriating some welfare schemes of the Centre while not implementing others for political reasons, the Prime Minister said, "I have not seen a Chief Minister like Naveen Patnaik who pastes his photo on schemes like free ration and Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana."
He pointed out that the people of Odisha has not benefitted from the free medical treatment initiative that according to him, have benefitted over 6 crore people across the country. This was because the BJD government did not allow the Ayushman Bharat Yojana to get implemented in Odisha, the prime minister said.
Expressing concern over large scale migration from the state especially from Ganjam, the home district of the Chief Minister, Modi said, "I promise you I will make Odisha the number one state in the next five years.