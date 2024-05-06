I have come to invite you to the oath-taking ceremony of the first BJP govt in Odisha: Modi

BHUBANESWAR: Exuding confidence in his party, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday said at an election rally at Berhampur, that he has come to invite the people of Odisha for the swearing in ceremony of the state's first BJP government which will be held in the state capital Bhubaneswar on June 10.

Addressing a mammoth election rally at Kanisi, in the outskirts of Berhampur city, during the first leg of his campaign in the state, Modi said that two Yagnas (special worship) are being performed in Odisha - one for making a strong government for the country and the other for a BJP led government in Odisha.

"I have come here to seek blessings from all of you. Today, if Ramlalla is sitting in the grand temple in Ayodhya, it's because of the power of your vote," he said.

"Take it from me. June 4 is clearly written as the expiry date of the BJD government," Modi said to rapturous clappings from the crowd.

Launching a tirade against the past governments in the state, the Prime Minister said, it was the Congress who ruled for around 50 years, and BJD for around 25 years. But everyone has seen what happened during their rule.