Odisha will show BJD exit door this time: Rajnath Singh

BHUBANESWAR: Congress has ceased to exist as a political force in Odisha and it is now the turn of BJD, which will be shown the exit door by the people in this election, Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh said on Friday.

Addressing a ‘Vijay Sankalp Samavesh’ at Panchudola ground in Ranpur which comes under Puri Parliamentary constituency, Singh said the political atmosphere has changed in Odisha that is bubbling for a change. People have seen the work done during 40 years of Congress rule and the 24 year regime of BJD. They have already made up their minds and the change is certain this time, he said.

The BJP veteran drew reference to Akshaya Tritiya as the festival of significance for the state. “As per Odia tradition and culture, the construction of chariots for the Ratha Yatra of Lord Jagannath and his siblings in Puri begins on the occasion. It is also closely linked with sowing of seeds as farmers start cultivation on the auspicious day. I firmly believe the fall of BJD will begin from Puri,” he said.

On the Opposition’s allegation that BJP would bring amendments to the Constitution, Singh said it was Congress that has brought Constitutional amendments 80 times and used Article 356 at least 136 times to break elected governments in several states in the past. It was also the Congress that attempted to change the soul of the Preamble. Now this party is levelling such allegations against BJP to mislead people, he said.

The defence minister said the BJP government abrogated Article 370 after getting a full majority. It also fulfilled the promise of Lord Ram’s temple at Ayodhya and abolished triple talaq. Be it Hindus, Muslims, Christians or Sikhs, if injustice is meted out to women, BJP will stand with them, he said.

“Congress is promising reservation on the basis of religion and spreading rumours that the existing quota system will change if BJP returns to power. The Constitution does not allow reservation on the basis of religion. There will be no change in the existing reservation system,” said Singh. Once the government is formed at the Centre the party will work to ensure one nation, one poll, he added.

Assembly and Lok Sabha elections in all states will be held at the same time so that the public money and resources are not wasted, Singh said. BJP’s Puri Lok Sabha candidate Sambit Patra and the party’s nominee for Ranpur Surama Padhi also spoke.