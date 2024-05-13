Naveen Patnaik ignorant about Odisha, being fed by coterie: Dharmendra Pradhan

Pradhan said Naveen’s video in reaction to PM Modi’s speeches only displayed his ignorance on key issues such as his claim that the Centre sat on the state’s proposal seeking classical status to Odissi music. There is no such system to accord classical status to music. On the other hand, Odia language and Odissi dance have been accorded classical tag.

“The Sangeet Natak Akademi had made it amply clear that there is no such provision in the country under which Odissi music can be accorded classical status. But the CM insists on writing letters on such non-existent subjects to score political mileage,” the union minister said, addressing mediapersons here.

He charged that Naveen has been talking about ‘Odia Asmita’ but the BJD government did precious little when the Central Institute of Indian Languages (CIIL) sought a patch of land in Odisha to establish a centre after Odia was granted classical language status in 2014. Five years later, the state allotted a building, not land, on which the Centre of Excellence for Classical Odia began to operate, he said.