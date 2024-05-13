Will Bonai assembly segment throw up a surprise for BJP in Odisha?

ROURKELA: Of the seven Assembly segments under Sundargarh Lok Sabha (LS) constituency, the mineral-rich Bonai (ST) is perhaps the weakest link of the BJP where it needs some element of surprise to win the seat.
While a triangular contest is on the cards in Bonai, the BJP is likely to be placed at the third position in the home-turf of BJP stalwart and party’s Sundargarh LS candidate Jual Oram. The formidable BJD, on the other hand, is trying hard to dislodge the sitting MLA of CPM Laxman Munda (65).
Sources said despite being the highest mining revenue contributor in Sundargarh, Bonai continues to be among the poorest and most backward Assembly constituencies in the district. Ideally after Laxman’s two consecutive terms in 2014 and 2019 and little development in the region, there should be strong anti-incumbency against the sitting MLA. But Laxman’s base seems intact. The CPM’s strategy of maintaining a firm control on the workforce at the railway sidings and mines in Koida Mining Circle (KMC) along with its committed tribal vote bank looks to be working well for the Left party.
Poll observers said in the run-up to the election on May 20, the CPM appears to be in a advantageous position. Moreover, the party has the backing of its alliance partners Congress and JMM.
BJD nominee and former Bonai MLA Bhimsen Choudhary (62) looks confident of ending the winning spree of Laxman and hand over the ruling party its first-ever victory from the seat. However, the BJD faces the threat of sabotage from within.
Back in the old days, the BJP was a dominant force in Bonai till factionalism crept in from 2000 onwards to push the saffron party to the brink. Jual initiated his political journey by winning Bonai in 1990 when the party was a lesser-known entity in Odisha. Then, BJP’s Junagarh MLA Bikram Keshari Deo and Jual were the only two BJP legislators in Odisha Legislative Assembly. Jual retained the seat in 1995 but resigned later to contest the Lok Sabha election from Sundargarh.
This time, BJP has fielded Sebati Naik (50), a former chairperson of Lahunipada panchayat samiti, as its candidate from Bonai. The party’s local unit believes the 2024 election would throw up a surprise. “There has been a strong Hindutva undercurrent in Bonai and the highest number of BJP followers were mobilised from the Assembly seat for the Ayodhya Ram temple consecration ceremony,” said a party leader.
There are 10 candidates in the fray in Bonai this time. Five Independent candidates and two nominees of lesser-known parties may split votes which will eventually benefit the BJP, he claimed.
Jual said the BJP is poised for a win as there is a strong undercurrent in favour of the saffron party over issues of Ayodhya Ram temple, scrapping of Article 370 and overall achievements of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Sources said the BJP is likely to organise a rally of Union Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw in Bonai where he had served as sub-collector in mid-1990s.