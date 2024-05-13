Will Bonai assembly segment throw up a surprise for BJP in Odisha?

ROURKELA: Of the seven Assembly segments under Sundargarh Lok Sabha (LS) constituency, the mineral-rich Bonai (ST) is perhaps the weakest link of the BJP where it needs some element of surprise to win the seat.

While a triangular contest is on the cards in Bonai, the BJP is likely to be placed at the third position in the home-turf of BJP stalwart and party’s Sundargarh LS candidate Jual Oram. The formidable BJD, on the other hand, is trying hard to dislodge the sitting MLA of CPM Laxman Munda (65).

Sources said despite being the highest mining revenue contributor in Sundargarh, Bonai continues to be among the poorest and most backward Assembly constituencies in the district. Ideally after Laxman’s two consecutive terms in 2014 and 2019 and little development in the region, there should be strong anti-incumbency against the sitting MLA. But Laxman’s base seems intact. The CPM’s strategy of maintaining a firm control on the workforce at the railway sidings and mines in Koida Mining Circle (KMC) along with its committed tribal vote bank looks to be working well for the Left party.

Poll observers said in the run-up to the election on May 20, the CPM appears to be in a advantageous position. Moreover, the party has the backing of its alliance partners Congress and JMM.

BJD nominee and former Bonai MLA Bhimsen Choudhary (62) looks confident of ending the winning spree of Laxman and hand over the ruling party its first-ever victory from the seat. However, the BJD faces the threat of sabotage from within.