CM Naveen Patnaik to give final push to BJD campaign in Rourkela

ROURKELA: Amid fierce fight between the BJD and BJP for the simultaneous polls in Sundargarh district on May 20, Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik will arrive here on Wednesday to give final push to the party’s campaign.

BJP too has lined up election rallies of a series of its national campaigners for the simultaneous general elections 2024 for the Sundargarh Lok Sabha (LS) seat and seven Assembly constituencies (ACs) under it.

BJD’s Rourkela town president Gagan Panda said the CM is scheduled to arrive at the Rourkela airport and address a public meeting at the adjacent airport ground at 11.25 am on Wednesday. Soon, he would leave for Deogarh district at 12.15 pm. Earlier, on May 10 and 11 the 5T chairman and BJD star campaigner VK Pandian had intensively campaigned in all seven ACs through roadshows or public meetings.

Incidentally, Union Home Minister and BJP star campaigner Amit Shah was scheduled to address an election rally of BJP at the same venue on the same day at about 3.30 pm. However, it was postponed and Shah’s fresh itinerary is likely to be communicated soon.

Reliable sources in BJP said, Shah would most likely arrive in Rourkela on May 17 or 18. They said Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma is also scheduled to address a massive public gathering in Bonai AC on May 17, while Union Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnav is set to address two election rallies in Bonai and Rajgangpur ACs on May 18.

Besides, Chhattisgarh CM Vishnu Deo Sai is scheduled to address three election meetings in Sundargarh, Rajgangpur and Birmitrapur Assembly constituencies on May 16 and 17.