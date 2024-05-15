Former BeMC mayor arrested for attack on Pradeep Panigrahy

BERHAMPUR: High drama unfolded in Berhampur after Independent candidate for the Berhampur Assembly segment Siva Shankar Dash was arrested on Tuesday on charges of assaulting BJP Lok Sabha seat candidate Pradeep Panigrahy.

A case was registered against Siva, including charges of attempt to murder, based on Pradeep’s complaint. He was presented before the sub-divisional judicial magistrate court, where his bail petition was rejected and he was remanded in judicial custody. With tension prevailing in the Gosaninuagaon area, armed police have been deployed in the area.

Meanwhile, police investigation is underway, with CCTV footage of the incident being collected for examination. Berhampur SP Sarthak Sarangi said further investigation into the matter is on. A counter FIR has also been registered at Gosaninuagaon police station based on a complaint filed by Siva’s wife, Asha Kumari Dash.

The incident occurred on Monday evening during a scuffle between the two, resulting in injuries to Pradeep, who was subsequently admitted to MKCG Medical College and Hospital for treatment.

Doctors at MKCG Medical College and Hospital detected bleeding wounds on Pradeep’s shoulder and cracks in his rib. He was shifted to AIIMS, Bhubaneswar, for further medical attention.