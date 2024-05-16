BJD looted Odisha for 25 years but shedding crocodile tears now says Dharmendra Pradhan

SAMBALPUR: People who have looted Odisha for 25 years and conspiring to sideline the leaders of the soil, are the one shedding crocodile tears, said Union Minister and BJP Lok Sabha candidate from Sambalpur, Dharmendra Pradhan during his campaign at Kuchinda on Wednesday. Pradhan said that the people of Odisha will root out BJD from the state in this election.
The Union minister on Wednesday campaigned in many places of Kuchinda constituency including Bhojpur, Kusumi, Gochara, Keseibahal, Bamra and Garpos. He also participated in a massive rally before the public meeting, and appealed to the people to cast their vote on the Lotus symbol.
Later, while addressing the ‘Vijay Sankalp Sabha’, he said, “After ruling for 25 years, those who have not provided drinking water to the village, irrigation facilities, cold storage for vegetables even after producing them in large quantities, should not make noise about developing the state.” There are no doctors in the government hospital, no teachers in schools and one-third of the people of Odisha have left the state to search for work elsewhere. People will judge who is actually shedding crocodile tears, the BJP leader added.
The LS candidate threw up questions about the neglect of Kuchinda in the last 25-years of BJD government. “Farmers are suffering because the lands in agriculture-dominated areas are not getting irrigation. The state government is not paying appropriate prices for the forest produces. Since the PESA Act is not being implemented, the tribals are not getting permanent land pattas,” he said.
People have already united to fight against the neglect. This time in Odisha, people will vote for change, drinking water, irrigation, education, healthcare, employment and women’s safety, Pradhan reiterated.
Speaking on BJP’s manifesto, he assured of increasing MSP on paddy to Rs 3,100 and transfer of money to bank account within 48 hours if BJP forms government in Odisha. He also promised the abolition of deduction system and a benefit of Rs 50,000 to women under Subhadra Yojana, besides allowances of Rs 3,000 to PwDs, destitutes and aged persons. “The price of kendu leaves will be increased from Rs 1.60 to Rs 2. The Modi government will make 25 lakh ‘Lakhpati didis’ from among SHG groups in the state,” Pradhan assured.