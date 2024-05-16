BJD looted Odisha for 25 years but shedding crocodile tears now says Dharmendra Pradhan

The LS candidate threw up questions about the neglect of Kuchinda in the last 25-years of BJD government. “Farmers are suffering because the lands in agriculture-dominated areas are not getting irrigation. The state government is not paying appropriate prices for the forest produces. Since the PESA Act is not being implemented, the tribals are not getting permanent land pattas,” he said.

People have already united to fight against the neglect. This time in Odisha, people will vote for change, drinking water, irrigation, education, healthcare, employment and women’s safety, Pradhan reiterated.

Speaking on BJP’s manifesto, he assured of increasing MSP on paddy to Rs 3,100 and transfer of money to bank account within 48 hours if BJP forms government in Odisha. He also promised the abolition of deduction system and a benefit of Rs 50,000 to women under Subhadra Yojana, besides allowances of Rs 3,000 to PwDs, destitutes and aged persons. “The price of kendu leaves will be increased from Rs 1.60 to Rs 2. The Modi government will make 25 lakh ‘Lakhpati didis’ from among SHG groups in the state,” Pradhan assured.