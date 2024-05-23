Pawan Khera demands expulsion of Sambit Patra from BJP

BHUBANESWAR: Congress’ Pawan Khera on Wednesday demanded expulsion of BJP’s Puri Lok Sabha candidate Sambit Patra from the party for his controversial remark on Lord Jagannath.

Talking to mediapersons here, Khera said if Patra was in Congress, he would have been immediately expelled from the party for hurting the faith of crores of devotees of Lord Jagannath. The prime minister should expel Sambit Patra from the party immediately, he added.

Khera said the statement of Union Home Minister Amit Shah that Konark, one of the heritage sites of Odisha, became world famous because of Prime Minister Narendra Modi is also unfortunate. He said such statements demeaning Odisha and its people by BJP leaders have pained people of the state. Such statements of BJP leaders will not be accepted by people, he said.