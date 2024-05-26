Opposition leaders tell lies, shed crocodile tears says VK Pandian

“The opposition leaders come during elections, talk sweet words, tell lies, and shed crocodile tears,” he said, urging the people to remain vigilant. Pandian expressed confidence in Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik’s leadership, stating that with the people’s blessings, Patnaik would build a strong Odisha.

“Naveen Patnaik will once again take oath as chief minister on June 9 with the blessings of Maa Biraja and the people,” he declared. He outlined Patnaik’s first three orders upon re-election, waiving electricity bills for 90 per cent of families in the state, inclusion of all people under the Biju Swasthya Kalyan Yojana, and granting pension benefits to Mission Shakti members over 60 years old.

Criticising the BJP, Pandian claimed that their promise of free electricity requires people to spend Rs 50,000 to install solar panels. Highlighting the developmental work undertaken by the BJD government, Pandian noted that Rs 1.5 crore has been sanctioned for the transformation of the Sukinda Jagannath temple. Additionally, two railway overbridges and the Rengali left canal have been constructed.

“The chief minister has also established the Jajati Keshari Medical College, transformed the Maa Biraja Temple, and constructed a barrage over the Baitarani river,” he stated appealing to the public to ensure a resounding victory for all seven BJD MLA and MP candidates in the upcoming elections.