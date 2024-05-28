Odisha to touch peak under PM Modi: Dharmendra Pradhan

BHUBANESWAR/BALASORE: Union Minister and BJP candidate from Sambalpur Lok Sabha seat Dharmendra Pradhan on Monday lashed at the ruling BJD accusing it of failing to meet basic public needs despite ruling the state uninterrupted for the last 24 years.
Launching a marathon campaign at Badasahi, Nilagiri and Balasore Assembly segments under Balasore Parliamentary constituency, Pradhan said, “After ruling the state for 24 years, the BJD government has miserably failed to fulfill basic needs of people like drinking water and irrigation. There are no doctors in hospitals and teachers in schools. Will Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik call it good for people.”
Coming down on the state government alleging lack of political will to take up development projects and set up industries in the coastal district, Pradhan said the Narendra Modi government is giving liberal assistance for the welfare of the people but the ruling BJD has become an obstacle in implementation of projects sanctioned for Balasore.
Pitching for a double-engine government in the state, Pradhan asserted development of Balasore will reach its peak under the leadership of Modi. The aspirations of all youths will be fulfilled and corruption rooted out. Once BJP forms government in the state, at least two PM Shri schools will be set up in each block to improve the quality of education. Around 800 PM Shri schools will be established at an investment of Rs 1,600 crore, he said.
“Paddy MSP will be increased from Rs 2,183 to Rs 3,100 per quintal. All agricultural land will be covered under assured irrigation. Women will be given a voucher worth Rs 50,000 each under Subhadra Yojana and monthly allowance of Rs 3,000 given to PwDs, destitutes and old age persons. This is not just a promise but a proof of Modi guarantee,” he added.
Pradhan held two roadshows at Nilagiri and Balasore town. Earlier in the day, he paid obeisance at the Hanuman temple in Harishchandrapur under Bangiriposi Assembly constituency. He felicitated leaders, researchers, writers, social workers and prominent personalities of Santali society and Mundari dialect, and sought their blessings for the party candidates.
Balasore MP Pratap Sarangi and BJP candidates of all Assembly segments under the Lok Sabha seat accompanied Pradhan in the roadshows.