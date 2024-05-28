Odisha to touch peak under PM Modi: Dharmendra Pradhan

Coming down on the state government alleging lack of political will to take up development projects and set up industries in the coastal district, Pradhan said the Narendra Modi government is giving liberal assistance for the welfare of the people but the ruling BJD has become an obstacle in implementation of projects sanctioned for Balasore.

Pitching for a double-engine government in the state, Pradhan asserted development of Balasore will reach its peak under the leadership of Modi. The aspirations of all youths will be fulfilled and corruption rooted out. Once BJP forms government in the state, at least two PM Shri schools will be set up in each block to improve the quality of education. Around 800 PM Shri schools will be established at an investment of Rs 1,600 crore, he said.