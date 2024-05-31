BJD govt hindering railway projects in Odisha: Ashwini Vaishnaw

Addressing the gathering, the union minister said that the false claims were tactics used by the BJD and Congress to hinder BJP’s efforts to form a ‘double engine’ government aimed at the comprehensive development of Odisha and the nation. He emphasised that neither party has significantly contributed to the state’s progress and accused them of fabricating issues to discredit the BJP.

He said the railway projects connecting Budhamora to Chakulia, Gorumahisani to Bangiriposi, and Badampahar to Keonjhar will be completed but accused the BJD government of obstructing progress by not providing necessary land despite the Centre’s funding.

He dismissed the campaigns that self-help groups under Mission Shakti will be closed, labelling them as baseless gossip spread by the BJD and Congress. The railway minister said Mission Shakti, an initiative launched during Atal Bihari Vajpayee’s tenure to empower women, will not be discontinued.

He highlighted the party’s efforts to preserve art, culture, and traditions of the tribal communities through dedicated departments and initiatives.

Vaishnaw spoke about the BJP government’s achievements, noting Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s prioritisation of tribal welfare, including the recognition of the Ol-chiki script under the 8th Schedule of the Constitution during Vajpayee’s leadership.

He urged the public to support BJP candidates, including Mayurbhanj Lok Sabha candidate Naba Charan Majhi and Saraskana candidate Bhadav Hansdah, for continued development.

Following the meeting, Vaishnaw participated in a roadshow in Rairangpur.