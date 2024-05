Responding to the personal attacks launched by the BJP, which has raised questions on his health, the chief minister said, “Such allegations come from the saffron party’s increasing desperation due to its declining popularity both in Odisha and at the national level.”

Referring to a viral video showing his hand shaking, the chief minister said it was not a medical condition at all and the whole thing has been exaggerated for no reason. The chief minister’s clarification came a day after Prime Minister Narendra Modi publicly spoke about his health condition and promised a probe into the matter when the BJP comes to power in the state.

The chief minister, however, did not rule out issue-based support to the Centre if the BJP comes to power at the Centre despite the acrimonious campaign launched by the party to wrest power from the BJD. “I have never shown acrimony to anyone in public life. When support is required we will judge appropriate to our position,” he said.

Asked whether the doors on the issue-based politics has been shut now, the chief minister said, “Let us see what will be the position in future. That will be judged from future events,” he said.

Regarding promises made by BJD ahead of the elections, Naveen said, “We have done a great deal for the people of the state and want to continue doing much more.”