BJD-BJP trade barbs over mango kernel deaths in Kandhamal

BHUBANESWAR: A war of words has ensued between the Opposition BJD and ruling BJP over deputy chief minister Pravati Parida’s remarks that eating mango kernel gruel is a traditional dietary practice of tribals which resulted in the tragic death of two women in Kandhamal district.

Condemning the statement of Parida, who is also the minister for Women and Child Development, senior BJD leader and former minister Sanjay Das Burma and party spokesperson Lenin Mohanty at a joint media conference here on Saturday said it was an attempt to suppress the failure of the BJP government in ensuring food security for the tribal people.

“It is matter of shame for the state that two people died and six were critically ill after eating mango kernel gruel. It has now come to light that the deceased and other affected families have not received ration under NFSA for the last four months. The public distribution system has crumbled under the new dispensation and exposed the incompetence of the BJP government,” they said.