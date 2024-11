BHUBANESWAR: A day after the death of two tribal women due to consuming mango kernel gruel in Kandhamal district, the state government expressed serious concern over the reluctance of some communities to shun the traditional food practice despite provisioning of adequate food grains to them.

Food Supplies and Consumer Welfare Minister Krushna Chandra Patra on Saturday said the deaths were due to food poisoning caused by stale gruel. “It is disheartening that mango kernel continues to be a traditional staple in some tribal communities. Despite warnings and awareness campaigns they still consume the hazardous seed even if there is sufficient food in their house,” he told mediapersons.

As per preliminary reports received from the district administration, the minister said, the women along with others in Mandipanka village had consumed pakhal (fermented water rice) and mango kernel gruel which was kept for last two-three days. They fell ill due to food poisoning and two of them died under treatment, he said.

Patra also said all 69 families in the village, including the affected households, are getting rice under the National Food Security Act (NFSA). “They have already received rice from July to September. Since the families had sufficient rice, they did not lift the October-December quota. All the retailers have been asked to provide rice to the beneficiaries immediately,” he said.

Deputy Chief Minister Pravati Parida expressed grief but blamed the dietary habits of tribals for the tragic deaths. Parida, also the Women and Child Development minister, said ASHA and Anganwadi workers have been directed to carry out regular awareness drives to discourage the use of mango kernels as a food option.