MKCG students accused of ragging expelled from hostel

BERHAMPUR: The five 4th year MBBS students of MKCG medical college and hospital, accused of ragging their juniors, have been expelled from hostel forever.

The students were summoned to Baidyanathpur police station on Friday. They were asked to sign an undertaking and asked to report at the police station whenever summoned. Dean Prof Suchitra Dash had initially expelled the students from the hostel for six months after a thorough investigation conducted by the college’s anti-ragging committee.

In addition to expulsion from the hostel, the students have been barred from receiving scholarships, fellowships and other benefits provided by the medical college, said Prof Dash. She said apart from the five, four other seniors were expelled from the campus for three months over their alleged involvement in ragging their juniors. The expelled students may not be able to appear their examination as they have been barred from campus.