Berhampur police introduce body cameras for transparency; probe launched into alleged assault

BERHAMPUR: Following the footsteps of the Bhubaneshwar Commissionerate Police, Berhampur police introduced body cameras for its personnel on Monday.

Justifying the necessity of body cameras, Berhampur SP Saravana Vivek M said the devices will help detect traffic rule violators and police’s behaviour with general public.

“In order to ensure transparency and good behaviour by police towards common people, body cameras have been introduced by Berhampur police,” he said.

The body cameras will be worn on the uniform. At present five such cameras have been fitted on the personnel and the number will be increased soon. The cameras can cover 120 degree and have video and audio recording facilities.

The devices can record for up to six hours on one full charge. The cameras will initially be fitted on personnel on duty at Sunda Chowk within Gopalpur police limits along with important and busy locations of Berhampur city.

Meanwhile, the SP said on Sunday evening at around 7.30 pm, a team comprising a lady SI, 2 OAPF personnel and one home guard of Gopalpur police station were on vehicle checking duty at Sunda Chowk. During the checking, a scooty carrying two persons fled even after being asked to stop by the team.

It is alleged the team assaulted the pillion rider, Yogesh Sherpa (34) from Sikkim, who works at a momo shop in Balugaon. Following primary treatment at MKCG Medical College and hospital, he was referred to AIIMS, Bhubaneswar. Sherpa’s condition is stable now, said the SP. He said as per a doctor, Sherpa lost consciousness as he was drunk.

A probe is being conducted by the additional SP of Berhampur and if the allegations are found true, stringent action will be taken against the police personnel.