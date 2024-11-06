BJP, BJD spar over cracks on shrine wall

BHUBANESWAR: A war of words ensued between the BJP and BJD on Tuesday over the multiple cracks that have surfaced on Meghanada Prachira, the boundary wall encircling the Shree Jagannath temple at Puri.
Putting the blame on the previous BJD government for the cracks, BJP spokesperson Anil Biswal said digging of big holes around the Srimandir by using huge machines during construction of the Parikrama project has affected the temple’s boundary wall. Former chief minister Naveen Patnaik and his close associate VK Pandian should clear the air over the issue, he said.
Claiming that the excavation around the temple was done by using machines without permission of the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) and National Monuments Authority (NMA), Biswal said such illegal work was carried out without complying with the Ancient Monuments and Archaeological Sites and Remains (AMASR) Act.
“As per the rules of NMA, no digging work should be carried out within 100 metre periphery of the temple. But the way digging was done around a 900-year-old ancient temple by huge machines, its stability was damaged, thereby affecting the Meghanada Prachira,” he said.
In response, BJD MLA Ganeswar Behera hit back by asking if BJP leaders were technical experts. “Are BJP leaders technical experts? The statements would have been acceptable had these been made by technical experts. The BJP should think twice before making such statements,” he added.
The BJP was against the Parikrama project from the beginning and had even gone to the court over the matter. The project was completed with the clearance of the Supreme Court. Pilgrims from all over the world are now taking benefit from Parikrama project, Behera said.
The BJD leader further said, “The responsibility for maintenance of the Meghanada Pracheri is with ASI which is under the Centre. If there is any criticism it should be directed to the Centre not the previous government. The state government should now clarify what steps it has taken in this regard. Has the government informed the ASI in this regard?”