Odisha RDC launches probe into Kandhamal mango kernel deaths amid opposition allegations

BERHAMPUR: Amid a war of words between BJP and Opposition parties over deaths of two women due to consumption of mango kernel gruel in Kandhamal district, RDC (South) Roopa Roshan Sahoo along with collector Amrit Ruturaj started a probe into the incident on Wednesday.

Sahoo visited Mandipanka village on the day and interacted with the families of the two who died and those who are undergoing treatment. The RDC said she will visit the village again on November 11 as part of the probe. On Tuesday, Ruturaj had also visited the village.

Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi had ordered a probe by the RDC into the incident after allegations by the Opposition that tribals in the district are not being given rice under National Food Security Act.

While the two women died on November 1, six others were hospitalised after consuming the mango kernel gruel in the village under Daringbadi block. Two of the six women were shifted to SCB Medical College and hospital in Cuttack after their condition worsened.

The rest four, undergoing treatment at MKCG medical college and hospital at Berhampur are recovering, claimed dean and superintendent Prof Suchitra Dash.

Despite the incident hogging headlines, several women of the village said they continue to consume gruel made of mango kernel and bamboo shoots. Though they did not wish to be named, several of them alleged they have not received PDS rice for the last three months.

The women alleged in some families which have as many as seven members, 20 kg of PDS rice is not adequate owing to which several villagers depend on mango kernel and bamboo shoot gruel for sustenance. They further alleged the women from the village have applied for the Subhadra scheme but are yet to receive the benefit.

Meanwhile,the district administration has swung into action and is conducting awareness programmes in the area. Anganwadi and ASHA workers led by Daringbadi CDPO Sandhyarani Panda have been visiting villages in the block and advising residents to desist from consuming mango kernel gruel.