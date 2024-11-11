Cuttack gangrape victim’s kin allege role of one more person, probe starts

CUTTACK/BHUBANESWAR: In a fresh development to the Cuttack gangrape case, the family members of the victim have alleged involvement of another person in the crime, prompting the police to expand its investigation to identify him.

Six persons including a minor have already been arrested in connection with the crime.

“The family members of the victim have informed us about the involvement of another unknown person in the crime. We are investigating about it. He is being identified. If the complaint is found true, he will be arrested,” said DCP Jagmohan Meena.

The DCP also said, it has come to notice that hookah was being used illegally in the cafe.

“The cafe has been sealed. The IIC of Purighat police station has been entrusted with investigating the matter. Necessary action will be initiated on the basis of his finding.”

Meanwhile, a fact-finding team of Biju Janata Dal (BJD) headed by its women’s unit president Snehangini Chhuria on Sunday met the DCP and submitted a memorandum demanding safety and security of the victim.

When questioned on provisioning of security to the victim, Meena said, it will not be disclosed due to the sensitive nature of the case. “If specific security is provided to the family of the victim their identity will be leaked. So, we have not provided any visible security to her family. But, we are in constant touch with them,” said Meena.

The victim is at her home with her family. She is doing well according to her family members, he added. “We have also asked the tehsildar to submit a joint inquiry report for compensation which will be provided to victim soon,” said the DCP.

The victim, a 19-year-old girl studying +3 commerce in a city-based college, was invited by her boyfriend to the cafe at Kathagada Sahi to celebrate her birthday. Her boyfriend had allegedly initiated physical relationship with the girl there, which was secretly recorded by him and the cafe owner.