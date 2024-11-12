Bargarh sarpanch in critical condition after alleged suicide attempt; shifted to VIMSAR

BARGARH: The sarpanch of Talipali in Padampur sub-division of Bargarh who attempted suicide after a no-confidence motion was passed against her, was shifted to VIMSAR, Burla after her condition deteriorated late on Sunday night.

The lady sarpanch identified as Urmila Seth attempted suicide by consuming pesticide on Sunday, after the ward members accused her of corruption and her husband of obstructing work at the panchayat office and creating a ruckus at meetings. They submitted a letter to the district administration in this regard and demanded Urmila’s removal from the post.

Acting on the letter, Padampur sub-collector Sneha Aragula issued an order to convene a meeting on November 12. Following the incident, Urmila consumed pesticide and was rushed to Padampur sub-divisional hospital.

Aragula said the scheduled meeting has been postponed by one week. Meanwhile, sources at VIMSAR said Urmila’s condition is critical.

The sarpanch’s family said the no-confidence motion against her is a ploy by some ward members.