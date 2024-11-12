Blaze triggers explosions in illegal firecracker godown in Bhubaneswar

BHUBANESWAR: A major tragedy was averted after a blaze triggered a series of blasts in a building where a huge quantity of illegal firecrackers was allegedly stocked for festive and marriage season, in Chunukoli slum within Infocity police limits here on Monday evening.

Though the building houses a ladies hostel on the ground floor, no one was injured in the incident. Initial investigation revealed that the firecrackers were stored in the stair room on the first floor of the building.

Police said on receiving information, three teams of Odisha Fire and Emergency Service reached the spot at around 5 pm but faced a major challenge to contain the blaze as the firecrackers continued to explode. Several packets of sky shot crackers and bombs also went off inside the house. The stair room’s ceiling was damaged and the fire was eventually brought under control after an hour-long operation.

“Investigation is underway to ascertain if the fire and the subsequent explosions were caused due to a short-circuit in the house,” said a fire officer. Investigation is also underway to ascertain if the accident took place when people were manufacturing firecrackers inside.

Police also visited the spot but are yet to identify the building owner. “A probe has been launched and efforts are being made to identify the owner of the house. Further action will be initiated accordingly,” said Infocity IIC Mahendra Sahu.